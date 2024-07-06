Taiko (TAIKO) Price Up 20.8% This Week

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. One Taiko coin can currently be bought for $2.35 or 0.00004122 BTC on exchanges. Taiko has a market cap of $657.54 million and approximately $93.66 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Taiko has traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Taiko

Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 279,934,891 coins. Taiko’s official message board is taiko.mirror.xyz. The official website for Taiko is taiko.xyz. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz.

Buying and Selling Taiko

According to CryptoCompare, “Taiko (TAIKO) is a cryptocurrency . Taiko has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 65,951,595.10698914 in circulation. The last known price of Taiko is 2.31511488 USD and is up 24.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $108,357,763.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taiko.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Taiko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Taiko should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Taiko using one of the exchanges listed above.

