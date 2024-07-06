Decred (DCR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.46 Million

Decred (DCR) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. One Decred coin can now be purchased for about $12.80 or 0.00022467 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Decred has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Decred has a market capitalization of $207.03 million and $1.46 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00080918 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00010289 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000092 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,171,102 coins. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

