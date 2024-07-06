Energi (NRG) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.46 Million

Energi (NRG) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. Energi has a total market capitalization of $6.46 million and approximately $765,316.30 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Energi has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0826 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00045710 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00008063 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00012424 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00010359 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006268 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 78,214,558 coins and its circulating supply is 78,215,636 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.