Pachira Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pachira Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.6% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3,299.8% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 307,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,675,000 after purchasing an additional 298,663 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 58,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 85,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.2% in the first quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, June 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $146.48 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $175.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

