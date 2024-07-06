Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Boosts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 1.2% of Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,835,194.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 858,742 shares of company stock valued at $735,573,781. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,001.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,023.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $816.78.

LLY traded up $16.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $914.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,880,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,195. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $434.34 and a 52-week high of $918.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $831.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $750.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $869.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.69, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

