J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 21 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Markel Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MKL traded down $11.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,535.69. 71,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,295.65 and a 52-week high of $1,670.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,589.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1,504.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.50 by ($0.33). Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,600.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,520.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at $109,228,184.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total transaction of $197,741.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.