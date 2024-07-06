J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,646 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $25,000. USCF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 2,942.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 21,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albemarle news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,875.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albemarle Price Performance

NYSE:ALB traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,229,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $92.29 and a one year high of $247.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.78.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

