J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $363,000 Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 30.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,659,000 after acquiring an additional 20,988 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 242,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,100,000 after purchasing an additional 45,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DD. Citigroup raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.3 %

DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.99. 1,489,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 96.33, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.82. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $82.63.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

