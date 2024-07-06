J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

GOVT stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,753,418 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.61.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.0606 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

