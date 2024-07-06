ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Holdings Boosted by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDOG. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 204.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDOG traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.25. 61,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,303. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.76. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.36 and a fifty-two week high of $54.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.25.

About ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

