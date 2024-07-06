J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes $381,000 Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 50,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 796,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,731,000 after buying an additional 19,045 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5,762.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 115,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,609,000 after buying an additional 113,633 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 44,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after buying an additional 15,637 shares during the period. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $753,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

VOX stock traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.06. 111,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,898. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $100.32 and a twelve month high of $142.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.79.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

