J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $394,000 Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 3.5% during the first quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Republic Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,147,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 540 shares in the company, valued at $100,040.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.7 %

Republic Services stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.89. 2,240,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.69. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.23 and a 52-week high of $196.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Republic Services

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.