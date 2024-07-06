J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 2,383 Shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKST. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

NYSE:PKST traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $10.21. 122,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,581. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.44 and its 200-day moving average is $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a current ratio of 7.90. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $27.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Peakstone Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.79%.

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

