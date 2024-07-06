Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 90.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 51,893 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $5,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 437.5% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DECK. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,011.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,000.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $985.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,023.44.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 0.4 %

DECK stock opened at $939.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $484.02 and a twelve month high of $1,106.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $960.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $868.32.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $959.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.00 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 30.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 10,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,086.50, for a total transaction of $11,902,607.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,006 shares in the company, valued at $82,580,519. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,077.93, for a total transaction of $164,923.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,073,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 10,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,086.50, for a total value of $11,902,607.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,580,519. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,101 shares of company stock valued at $28,858,562. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Read More

