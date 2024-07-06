Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Stake Raised by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,102 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. 18.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARLP traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.28. 358,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.58. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $18.17 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 23.36%. The business had revenue of $651.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.08%. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 61.27%.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Recommended Stories

