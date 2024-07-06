4,940 Shares in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,940 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SouthState in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,485,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in SouthState by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,208,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,485,000 after buying an additional 466,144 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in SouthState by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 620,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,402,000 after buying an additional 149,745 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 596,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,376,000 after purchasing an additional 116,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,882,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,408,000 after purchasing an additional 94,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SSB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of SouthState from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SouthState from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

SouthState Stock Performance

Shares of SouthState stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $75.47. 336,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,359. SouthState Co. has a 1-year low of $63.36 and a 1-year high of $87.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.68.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. SouthState had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $415.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.93%.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

