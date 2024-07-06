J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 846 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 44.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,076 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 66,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,876,000 after purchasing an additional 35,731 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,412,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2,442.4% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,856 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $498.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $2.18 on Friday, hitting $298.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,254,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,354. The stock has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $320.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $401.32. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.03 and a 1-year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

