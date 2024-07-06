SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Holdings Increased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 142.0% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

XAR traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $140.86. 44,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,611. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.92. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $108.32 and a 52-week high of $145.38. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.