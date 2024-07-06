J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 497 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMFL. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,212,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,325,000 after acquiring an additional 39,325 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 38,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 18,847 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 611,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,412,000 after buying an additional 114,465 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 506,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,977,000 after buying an additional 70,372 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

OMFL stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.48. The company had a trading volume of 451,428 shares. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.10 and its 200-day moving average is $52.22.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2324 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

