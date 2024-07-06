J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New $461,000 Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 92,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,312,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 175.2% during the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,927,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL stock traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $158.43. 920,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,921. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $177.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.60.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.30) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.88.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

