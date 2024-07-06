J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $466,000 in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1,370.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CELH traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $57.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,307,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,701,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 62.88, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.58 and a 200 day moving average of $70.29. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $99.62.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.37 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Celsius from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Celsius from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Celsius from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.82.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,464,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,463,910.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,464,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,463,910.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,573,010.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,964,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,958,731.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,776,696 shares of company stock worth $107,920,209 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

