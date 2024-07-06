J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 192 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 85,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 108,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.54, for a total transaction of $306,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,614,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $859,950 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.15. 1,169,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,399. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.91 and its 200-day moving average is $192.11. The company has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $249.84.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 54.31%.

HSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, March 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.67.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

