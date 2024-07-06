Renaissance Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.4% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 87.5% during the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.66.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $190.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.35 and a 12-month high of $190.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $125,126.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,623,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,541,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,303,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,516,961.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $125,126.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,623,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,143,403. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

