Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $6.96 Million Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.12% of Harley-Davidson worth $6,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,206,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,398,000 after purchasing an additional 659,654 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,241,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,115,000 after purchasing an additional 689,363 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,860,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,315,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,473,000 after purchasing an additional 46,706 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,308,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,213,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

HOG stock opened at $31.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $44.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.48.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.48%. On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.