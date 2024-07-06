Mill Capital Management LLC Sells 1,265 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mill Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,022,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,325,000 after purchasing an additional 50,309 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 125,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 16.0% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 21,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Barclays boosted their price target on Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $141.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.66.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $190.60 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.35 and a 52-week high of $190.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.43 and its 200 day moving average is $155.98. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,143,403. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.