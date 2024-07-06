BitShares (BTS) Price Reaches $0.0020

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. BitShares has a market cap of $6.02 million and approximately $111,076.54 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitShares has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000619 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000560 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000620 BTC.

About BitShares

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,309,829 coins. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

