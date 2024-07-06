Request (REQ) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $95.87 Million

Request (REQ) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. One Request token can now be purchased for about $0.0959 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges. Request has a total market capitalization of $95.87 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Request has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00013140 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00009006 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001066 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,038.29 or 1.00095419 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00012026 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006430 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00067170 BTC.

About Request

Request is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09286579 USD and is up 4.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $3,045,072.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

