PotCoin (POT) Market Capitalization Achieves $266,122.06

PotCoin (POT) traded 29.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 49.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $271.15 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00009962 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.56 or 0.00111542 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00013830 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000174 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.