DeepOnion (ONION) Price Tops $0.0348 on Major Exchanges

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 6th. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0348 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $8.87 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00080918 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00022467 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00010289 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000092 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars.

