Ark 1-Day Volume Hits $13.13 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000592 BTC on major exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $61.36 million and $13.13 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ark has traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000228 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000875 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000619 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001498 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001410 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 181,944,896 coins and its circulating supply is 181,944,486 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

