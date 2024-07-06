Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Hits 24-Hour Volume of $5.29 Million (RSETH)

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. Over the last seven days, Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a total market cap of $478.92 million and approximately $5.29 million worth of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kelp DAO Restaked ETH token can now be purchased for approximately $3,034.85 or 0.05325807 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kelp DAO Restaked ETH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Profile

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s genesis date was December 11th, 2023. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s total supply is 270,235 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,805 tokens. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official website is kelpdao.xyz. The official message board for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is blog.kelpdao.xyz. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official Twitter account is @kelpdao.

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a current supply of 270,228.831622. The last known price of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is 2,997.38312113 USD and is up 2.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $6,447,642.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kelpdao.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kelp DAO Restaked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kelp DAO Restaked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kelp DAO Restaked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.