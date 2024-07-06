J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,737 Shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 16,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 39,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 137,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter.

Get Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

DUSA stock opened at $40.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.58 million, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.54.

About Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF

The Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (DUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and capital preservation. DUSA was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.