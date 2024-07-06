J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $1.01 Million in BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF (BATS:BRLN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF (BATS:BRLN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 2.72% of BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:BRLN opened at $52.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.59.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF (BRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by actively investing in floating rate loans of any credit quality from around the globe. BRLN was launched on Oct 4, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

