J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,887 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 78.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 84 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 206.9% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Motco grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 95 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.86.

NYSE:MSI opened at $386.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.64 and a fifty-two week high of $391.65. The company has a market cap of $64.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $369.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.40.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

In other news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at $4,650,156.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,389 shares of company stock worth $3,446,461 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

