J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,509 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 30,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $65.48 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $65.52. The stock has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.42.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

