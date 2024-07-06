J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,135,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,441 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1,539.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 455,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,346,000 after buying an additional 427,369 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4,090.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 436,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,446,000 after buying an additional 426,139 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1,491.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 331,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,476,000 after acquiring an additional 310,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,230,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,129,000 after acquiring an additional 215,364 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $131.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.11. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.71 and a fifty-two week high of $131.89.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.1445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

