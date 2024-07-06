J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 105.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7,897.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 967,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,183,000 after acquiring an additional 955,755 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,032,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,476,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,003,000 after buying an additional 693,985 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,511,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,973,000 after buying an additional 547,325 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 820,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,585,000 after acquiring an additional 405,561 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BLV opened at $70.98 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $75.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.31.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

