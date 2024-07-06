J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 21,680 Shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,680 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 323.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000.

Insider Activity at Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

In other Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund news, CEO David D. Jr. Grumhaus acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $28,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE DPG opened at $9.85 on Friday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $10.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

