Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 231,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 178,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 168,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,668,000 after purchasing an additional 14,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,110,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $77.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.87 and a fifty-two week high of $81.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.53 and a 200-day moving average of $77.37.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

