J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $45.27 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $42.45 and a 52-week high of $46.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.