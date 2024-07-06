J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 507.7% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 214.8% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total value of $1,369,747.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,705,516.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total value of $1,369,747.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 30,702 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,516.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $1,422,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,518,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,083 shares of company stock valued at $6,302,285. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ACN opened at $299.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $299.21 and a 200-day moving average of $334.77. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $278.69 and a 12 month high of $387.51. The company has a market cap of $187.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $294.00 to $293.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $382.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their price objective on Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Accenture from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.74.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

