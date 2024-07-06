Norden Group LLC Takes Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OSK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,130,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,014,000 after purchasing an additional 219,375 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in Oshkosh by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,469,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,750,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Oshkosh by 410.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,848,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,384,000 after buying an additional 1,486,402 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Oshkosh by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,747,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,473,000 after buying an additional 122,786 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,524,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $103.08 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $84.60 and a 1 year high of $127.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.63. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 17.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $132.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.69.

About Oshkosh

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

