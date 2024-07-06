Norden Group LLC Makes New $928,000 Investment in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,944 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 150.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.15.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $42.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.90 and its 200-day moving average is $48.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $41.94 and a 52 week high of $61.25.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 42.34%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

