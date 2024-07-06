4,774 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Acquired by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter worth $32,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progressive stock opened at $210.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $123.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $217.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.23.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.09%.

In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total transaction of $135,271.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,485.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,996.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total transaction of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,485.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,518 shares of company stock valued at $7,159,674. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Progressive from $279.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.81.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

