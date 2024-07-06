Decker Manufacturing Co. (OTCMKTS:DMFG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.95

Decker Manufacturing Co. (OTCMKTS:DMFG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.95 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th.

Decker Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DMFG opened at $45.00 on Friday. Decker Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.26.

About Decker Manufacturing

Decker Manufacturing Corporation manufactures hex nuts, weld nuts, pipe plugs, and other industrial fasteners to the automotive, agricultural, farm implement, heavy duty equipment, and construction industries. The company offers weld fasteners, nut/washer assemblies, wheel nuts, locknuts, flange nuts, and pipe/drain plugs for passenger car and truck assembly applications, powertrains, transmissions, and chassis; hex, tower, guard rail, and culvert nuts for highways, signage, bridges, and building constructions; internal engine, hitch, and trailer fasteners; and seat belts and guard rails for safety market applications.

