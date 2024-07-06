Decker Manufacturing Co. (OTCMKTS:DMFG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.95

Decker Manufacturing Co. (OTCMKTS:DMFG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.95 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th.
Decker Manufacturing Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DMFG opened at $45.00 on Friday. Decker Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.26.
About Decker Manufacturing
