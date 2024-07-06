J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $992,000 Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,628 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 440.0% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in NIKE by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,260.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $75.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.29 and a 1 year high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Williams Trading restated a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on NIKE from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.19.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

