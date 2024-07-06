J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 26.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.4% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Cummins by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 1.3% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:CMI opened at $266.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $212.80 and a one year high of $304.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $280.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.68.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.86 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.18.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

