J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $956,000 Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,809 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 14,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. TCP Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 21,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARKK opened at $45.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.09. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $33.76 and a 12-month high of $54.52.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Articles

