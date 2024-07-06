J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at $340,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,501,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 7.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 131,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,992,000 after buying an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,652,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.32.

NYSE SYK opened at $337.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $337.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.78. The firm has a market cap of $128.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $249.98 and a twelve month high of $361.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

