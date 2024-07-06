J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $585,000 Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 55.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,291,000 after buying an additional 8,421 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,225,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,026.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,011.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,035.58. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $860.10 and a 12 month high of $1,169.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORLY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,116.93.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

